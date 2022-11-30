Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 62,981 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,981 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of UnitedHealth Group worth $872,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UNH traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.76. 68,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $439.22 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

