Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $258,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $833,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $152.40. 269,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,002. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.52. The company has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

