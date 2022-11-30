Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 457,601 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $397,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE WMT traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 112,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,355. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.