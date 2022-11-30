Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.40. 11,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,079. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

