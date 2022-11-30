Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nortech Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Nortech Systems stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

