Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $264.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

