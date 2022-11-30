Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $11.41 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 600,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,676.4% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 191,533 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 928,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 366,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock remained flat at $20.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

