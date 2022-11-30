Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

MCD stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.05. 41,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

