Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.53. 4,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,238. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $75.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

