Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $801,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $250.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,079. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.64.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

