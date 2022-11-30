Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. NTB Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 91,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 330,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,422,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

