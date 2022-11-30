Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.51.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

