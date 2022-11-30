Northcape Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 155,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

