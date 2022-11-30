Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.77. 27,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.89. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.