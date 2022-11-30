Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

