Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPLV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,470. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.