Northern Trust Corp Has $343.10 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,165,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Johnson Controls International worth $343,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

