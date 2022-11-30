Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $266,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.