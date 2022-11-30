Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,835 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $361,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,412.21 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,249.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

