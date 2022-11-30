Northern Trust Corp Sells 164,692 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,692 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Trane Technologies worth $323,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Shares of TT stock opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.