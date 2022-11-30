Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,094 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Marriott International worth $376,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

