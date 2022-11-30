Northern Trust Corp Sells 63,434 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,434 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.31% of STERIS worth $269,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in STERIS by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in STERIS by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in STERIS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

