Northern Trust Corp Sells 66,429 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $295,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 678,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 538,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 332,785 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

