NTB Financial Corp Buys 1,274 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. 68,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

