NTB Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NTB Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 60,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Shares of HON traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.35. 65,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

