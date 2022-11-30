NTB Financial Corp Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.12. The stock had a trading volume of 77,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

