NTB Financial Corp Has $1.72 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of NTB Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. 11,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,859. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

