NTB Financial Corp Has $2.40 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NTB Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.9% of NTB Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. 163,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,304. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

