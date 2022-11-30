NTB Financial Corp Has $832,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $581.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $832.68. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.03.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

