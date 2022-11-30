NTB Financial Corp Purchases 200 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

