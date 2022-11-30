NTB Financial Corp Purchases 785 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 85,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,351. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.