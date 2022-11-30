NTB Financial Corp Takes $355,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $885.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $888.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.97. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.99 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

