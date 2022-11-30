NXM Price Up 9.4% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $41.73 or 0.00245357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $275.14 million and $14,375.19 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

