ObsEva (OBSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,983. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

