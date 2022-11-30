ObsEva (OBSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st.
ObsEva Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,983. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ObsEva (OBSV)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.