Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 662,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 302,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

