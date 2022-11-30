OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 5,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of OceanTech Acquisitions I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Company Profile

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

