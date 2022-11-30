ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.12

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 33073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on ODP. UBS Group lowered their target price on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
ODP Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Trading of ODP
About ODP
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
