ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.12

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 33073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODP. UBS Group lowered their target price on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 388,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of ODP by 51.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

