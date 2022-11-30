Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Odyssey Health Stock Performance
Odyssey Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 11,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,290. Odyssey Health has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.
Odyssey Health Company Profile
