Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Odyssey Health Stock Performance

Odyssey Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 11,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,290. Odyssey Health has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Odyssey Health Company Profile

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

