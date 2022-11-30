Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $114.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.49. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

About Old Point Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

