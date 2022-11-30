Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. 30,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

