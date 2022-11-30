OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. OLO has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OLO by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OLO by 1,593.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 110,219 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

