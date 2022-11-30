Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 321.85% from the company’s previous close.

Oncorus Trading Down 22.5 %

ONCR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncorus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oncorus by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Oncorus by 28.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oncorus by 139.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oncorus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

