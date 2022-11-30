OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPNGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.27. OneSpan shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 2,216 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OneSpan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $501.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

