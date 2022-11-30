OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.27. OneSpan shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 2,216 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
OneSpan Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $501.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.78.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
