Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $13.71 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $162.62 million and $13.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.97 or 0.07497056 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00033854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

