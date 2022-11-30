Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.30 million-$56.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 54,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.76. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 6.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

