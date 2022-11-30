OpenBlox (OBX) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $94,387.87 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

