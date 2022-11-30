Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

