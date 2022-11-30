Optimism Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. Optimism has a total market cap of $215.68 million and $72.19 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00508728 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.09 or 0.30943251 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
