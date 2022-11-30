Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.04. Orange County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
About Orange County Bancorp
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
