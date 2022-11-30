Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.04. Orange County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 216.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

