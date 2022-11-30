Orbler 1-Day Volume Hits $2.35 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $16.42 or 0.00096029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $2.35 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00508228 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.39 or 0.30912862 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

